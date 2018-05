By







Ely Elks Lodge #1469 took great pride in again supporting the Committee Against Child Hunger (CACH) with a donation of $2,000 at Economy Drug. This the sixth year that Ely Lodge has supported the program started by Margaret Bath in 2010. The lodge used a ENF Beacon grant to help with the program that delivers 230 food packages to seven schools every week. Pictured from left to right are Trustee Nichole Baldwin, April Bath and Exalted Ruler Alan Lafferty.