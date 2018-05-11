Ladycats hand Pershing County two losses

By







White Pine High’s softball team handed Pershing County its first two losses of the season last week in Lovelock.

The Mustang girls had breezed through the season with 23 straight wins. And they continued that on Friday winning, taking the first of the weekend triple header 13-3.

But the Ladycats clawed back in the second game Friday and upset the unbeaten Mustangs, 7-2. Saturday morning it was Mustang roundup time and the Bobcats produced a 13-12 thriller.

It was the first wins by the Ladycats over Pershing County after five straight losses since 2014.“The Kingston sisters both played really well for us,” coach Mike Romero said.

In the Friday nightcap, he said, “Eva (Kingston) belted the first pitch out for a home run, and Pershing County walked her six times after that,” Romero said, including all five times in the Saturday game.

Colbey Wanner pitched all three games for Pershing County and was doing a good job keeping the Bobcats off the bases Friday. She only gave up three hits, struck out four and no walks.

In the meantime, Brittany Kingston was getting touched pretty good for 13 runs on eight hits. She struck out three and walked one.

The big inning for the Mustangs in the game was the fifth when they pushed eight runs across the plate.

They got run scoring hits from Faith Moreira, Cassidy Burke, Hannah Stairwalt, Sydney Jensen and Itatty Espinoza.

Eva Kingston led off the second game Friday with a two-run homer to center field in the first inning and Brittany Kingston followed two batters later with a solo home run and a 3-0 lead.

Izzy Romero did a fine job keeping the Mustangs off balance in the Friday nightcap. She gave up a solo home run to Jensen in the first inning, and a single to Espinoza, but after that shut the Mustangs down with only four hits for the rest of the game in earning a 7-2 win. She struck out five and walked one.

The Lady Cats added four insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning with four singles and two walks.

The rubber game Saturday afternoon was a thrilling affair. Tied at 12 and going into extra innings, Eva Kingston drew yet another walk from Wanner, Melenna McKnight got a single past the shortstop and Kingston moved to third base. An error on the first baseman on a ground ball by Brenna Williams scored Kingston with the go ahead run.

Pershing County fought back to get two runners on with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning, only to have Jenson called out between second and third for running out of the base path.

Both Pershing County and White Pine join Yerington and Silver Stage in the 2A Northern regional tournament this Friday and Saturday in Battle Mountain. The top two advance to the state tournament May 17-19 at Reed High School in Sparks.