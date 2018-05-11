Moms ride free on Mother’s Day

By







The Nevada Northern Railway, a National Historic Landmark, offers free rides to all moms on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Treat mom to a trip aboard an historic passenger coach pulled by a locomotive. Passengers will enjoy a ride through remarkable Robinson Canyon. Trains depart at 9:30 a.m. and the Valley Vista excursion departs at 1 p.m.

Open daily, except Tuesdays from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. (until 4 p.m. on Sundays) through Memorial Day weekend, the museum is located at 1100 Ave. in Ely, Nev.

The Railway’s historic trains run between three communities on 30 miles of track in White Pine County. The Railway museum complex includes a full-service railyard encompassing fifty-six acres with dozens of buildings, shops and structures.

The museum collection consists of four steam locomotives, six diesel locomotives and over sixty pieces of rolling stock. The museum also houses an extensive paper record of the railroad’s operations.

Regular rides include caboose and engine rides, the steam excursion train (a 90-minute train ride on a train pulled by a century-old steam locomotive toward Ruth Mine), as well as the opportunity to ride with the engineer. Diesel train excursions and reenactment train robbery rides are also available on certain weekends. Guests can also stay the night either in the historic caboose or railroad bunkhouse.

Other upcoming events in May and into June:

•Train Robbery (May 13 and May 28)

•Star Train (view the wonders of the galaxy with expert Dark Rangers from Great Basin National Park, May 18)

•Pony Express Limited (a reenactment of the famous Pony Express, May 19)

•Memorial Day Weekend, Active Duty and Retired Military Duty Ride Free (May 26-29)

•Paint the Railroad (Memorial Day weekend)

•Wild West Limited ride (a ride to Keystone Gulch with desperados, May 27)

•Rockin’ & Rollin’ Geology Train (June 9)

•Railroad Reality Week (June 8) For more information, tickets and a complete schedule, go to NNRY.com.

About the Nevada Northern Railway: The Nevada Northern Railway Museum is a designated National Historic Landmark. Voted the state’s Best Rural Museum and the Best Place to Take the Kids by readers of Nevada Magazine, the Nevada Northern Railway Museum also has been featured on Modern Marvels, American Restorations and on PBS.

For more information, call 775-289-2085, log onto www.NNRY.com or to get the latest news “Like” the Railway’s Facebook page.