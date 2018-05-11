Play feature at Aquatic Center to open May 14

By







The White Pine County Aquatic Center is excited to announce that the awaited water play feature will be ready for little ones to explore and play on starting Monday, May 14th. The play feature will be located in the wading pool and will be ideal and is ideal for little tikes ages 10 and under.

This new interactive water feature offers a gentle water flow on spray features and a kiddie slide for children to enjoy. The water cascade elements allow the kids to play together as they interact and direct a multitude of water streams. This new feature is a great way to introduce tiny tikes to the water. Each spray feature adds excitement to getting the face and hair wet along with encouraging balance and strength development in and out of the water.

Children will become more socially aware of others as they play and learn to communicate with playmates in the water. As children play together on the different elements of the feature it can give them a bit of independence and self-confidence because they will not be relying so much on a parent to entertain them. If you have not visited the White Pine County Aquatic Center lately it is time to bring your family and friends over for a fun filled day at the pool. Come swim with us!