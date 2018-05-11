Trash pickup successful

By







0 shares

The most recent trash pickup was very successful with many city residents taking advantage of the the city wide event.

Mayor VanCamp reported that the city crews picked up one truck load of old wood, seven yards of class 3 debris, and one dump truck full of trash.

The next scheduled area is 1st to 15th Street on the north side of Aultman. Place all your bulky items out on the curb beginning Sunday morning May 13, and the city will come by on Monday morning May 14, to pick them up.

If you have any questions please call 775-289-2430.