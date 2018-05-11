Window painting contest under way

By







1 shares

Special to The Ely Times

The Ely Beautification Committee is asking for the public to participate in a Summer Themed Window Painting Contest to be held on May 12-13.

The committee is seeking individuals, families, organizations, and schools to paint windows on some of the vacant buildings throughout town to help spruce up Ely.

A judging panel will award 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place and the community will select the winner of the community choice award. Chamber Bucks ($100, $75, & $50) will be awarded to the best artwork.

Local businesses are also encouraged to partake in the contest and decorate their own windows as well. There is no entry fee to participate in this year’s window decorating contest.

Robinson Nevada Mining Co. is donating all of the window paint for contestants. Business that partake in the contest will need to provide their own paint.

All contestants will receive eight, 16 ounce bottles of black, brown, white, green, red, yellow, blue and magenta tempera paint that can be blended to make any color needed for your artwork.

Participants must come up with all other supplies (brushes, mixing containers, rags, etc.) to decorate their windows.

There are a total of 33 window panels that vary in size. Participants have the opportunity to choose their canvas on a first come first serve basis.

Please email, text or call your selection to Nancy Herms at willi338@gmail.com or 702-994-5722.