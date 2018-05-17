Ramona Jean (Fox) Legate Bradley

By







April 11, 1934-April 27, 2018

Surrounded by her loving husband and family while living in Surprise, AZ, Ramona (Mona) peacefully returned to the arms of her Heavenly Father.

Mona was the second child born on the family farm to Daniel and Marguerite (Price) Fox. On June 27, 1953, Mona married Gene LeGate (deceased). Together they had 3 children, Gene Jr., Cheryl, and Jeri. Eventually, the family settled in Page, AZ, where she worked as an EMT for Paige Ambulance. Upon becoming widowed in 1977, Mona remained in Page. Later while living in Page, she met Burke Bradley. They were married in October of 1986, and on October 12, 1992 they were sealed for time and eternity. The addition of Burke’s children, Bobby and Mellissa grew her family to 5 children. After retirement, Mona and Burke moved to Nevada, making the community of Ruth their new home.

Mona is survived by her husband Burke, children Gene Jr., Cheryl Schuster, Jeri Davis, Bobby Bradley, Mellissa Bradley Whittaker, numerous Grandchildren, Great and Great Great Grandchildren, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. Her many talents and kindness to others will always be remembered. She loved to put a smile on faces of strangers with gifting them with her handcrafted earrings or beautiful necklaces.

Graveside services were held Friday, May 4th at the Ely, Nevada city cemetery. In her honor, the family is requesting donations be made to help advance COPD research through the COPD Foundation, American Lung Association or the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital of Nashville, TN.