13 wild burros shot to death on BLM land in Nevada

BEATTY—Authorities are investigating the killing of 13 federally protected wild burros in the high desert of southern Nevada about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Las Vegas.

The Nye County Sheriff’s office announced Monday deputies are assisting the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in an investigation into the shooting of the animals about 8 miles (13 kilometers) southeast of Beatty.

The sheriff’s office says it received a report of the first burro found shot to death on May 5. Over the following week, 12 more dead burros that had been shot were discovered in the area near Chuckwalla Canyon.

Sheriff’s deputies and the BLM are asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

Anyone with potential information should call the BLM’s crime tip line at 800-521-6501.

