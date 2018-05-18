Cortez Masto applauds HHS Grant to support early education in Nevada’s tribal communities

By







Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released the following statement applauding the Department of Health and Human Services for awarding $2,174,787 to the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada (ITCN) in support of their Office for Children and Families and the National American Indian and Alaska Native Head Start Program.

“The Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada has been serving Nevada’s tribal communities for more than 50 years. With ten Head Start Centers located throughout our state, ITCN works tirelessly to prepare our native children and families for success through early education and family well-being programs. All children deserve access to quality educational resources, and I am thankful for the Department of Health and Human Services’ support in bringing more federal funding to Nevada to help our Native communities thrive.”