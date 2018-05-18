GBC to award 43 certificates and degrees to Ely students

By







0 shares

WINNEMUCCA—This year, a total of 43 degrees and certificates will be awarded to Great Basin College students located in Ely and surrounding areas.

Awards include thirty-three associate degrees, 2 bachelor’s degrees, and 8 certificates. One Alternative Route to Licensure education graduate is also among those who will be recognized at commencement.

The Great Basin College Ely Center held its graduation celebration on Wednesday, May 16 at the Center.

The degrees and certificates will formally be awarded at the GBC Commencement Ceremony in Elko Saturday, May 19 at 10 a.m. A live stream link will be available on the GBC website: www.gbcnv.edu or at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZ00V9zPH8w.