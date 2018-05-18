KGHM hosts open house

By







KGHM held an open house on Tuesday, May 15 at the Bristlecone Convention Center. More than 140 people from the community were in attendance. Several booths were in place with everything from samples of the different minerals being mined, safety equipment utilized, mini model versions of the heavy equipment used to dig, transport and process the mining minerals to video displays of mining explosions that are all part of the daily operations at Robinson Mine.

Several elected officials, including Commissioner Steve Stork, Judge Stephen Bishop, Sheriff Scott Henriod and Council woman Jolene Gardner, were in attendance as well. Amanda Hilton, general manager for Robinson Mine, was the host.

“As many of you know, my husband and I are both fourth generation residents of White Pine County. I am passionate about White Pine County as I am passionate about Robinson Mine,” Hilton said.

Hilton wen t on to give a history timeline of mining where Robinson is currently located.

Hilton said, “Robinson Mine has a very rich history in White Pine County and we respect that history. Mining activities began in the Robinson District in 1867 when gold and silver were discovered in Lane City.”

Hundreds of mining companies worked their small claims in the district until 1958 when Kennecott consolidated those small claims and began operating as one entity. In the late 1970s Kennecott shut their doors due to copper prices.

“Alot of us know about that life,” Hilton said.

In 1990, Magna Copper purchased all of the mining rights from Kennecott and in 1996 BHP purchased Magna Copper. Hilton noted BHP and Magna were to thank for their considerable infrastructure that was made to Robinson property, most notably the Mill.

Hilton explained that the mill continues to be the heartbeat of the Robinson operation. BHP closed in 1995 and in 2004 they sold the property to Quadra and in 2012 KGHM purchased Quadra and has been successfully operating the property since.

“In the last 111 years Robinson has produced more than 5.4 billion pounds of copper and more than 3.6 million ounces of gold. Today Robinson produces copper, gold, silver and moly.” Hilton said.

Several booths were set up for people to view the different minerals that are currently mined. Robinson’s current reserves and mining planning include mining activity into 2024.

Hilton spoke that the company is working very hard to economically bring more reserves into the mine.

“The team of more than 600 employees is driven by their core values, zero harm, results driven, success through teamwork, courageous and accountability,” Hilton said. “We are very appreciative of the strong community support we received and we look forward to a strong partnership in the future.”