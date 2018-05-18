Medical Miles for Rural Smiles

By







The Mobile Dental Clinic will be in Ely and McGill to offer free dental screenings, sealants, and fluoride treatments for all interested individuals as well as immunizations available for private insurance, medicare/medicaid, uninsured, oral hygiene supplies, and educational information.

Please be sure the bring a picture id, insurance cards, immunization records, applicable adoption/legal guardian custody agreements.

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Ely Fire Station, 1150 US-93 from 9-5pm, all ages will be seen first come first serve.

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 McGill Elementary, 25 Avenue F 9-5pm. School age children will be seen based on signed and returned consent form.

For more information contact the White Pine Public Health Officer at 775-289-6509.

Still in need of volunteers. Contact Dr. Byunat dbyun@whitepinecountynv.gov.