NNRy calls on volunteers to help

ELY—Nevada Northern Railway, a railroad museum with preserved locomotive engines, buildings and railroad cars is offering volunteers a way to participate in National Preservation month this Memorial Day with a barbecue and week long volunteer event.

The first annual Paint the Railway Red and BBQ Week will take place May 19-27 and was an idea born out of near loss. Last fall, one of the historic buildings on the premise was almost destroyed when a driver lost control of his vehicle and smashed into the 1907 garage so hard it was knocked off its foundation.

The driver fled the scene but was eventually tracked down. Insurance covered the damages and the building was saved. In the restoration process, it was painted its original color, and the Nevada Northern Railway team liked the upgrade so much they are calling on the preservationists to volunteer to help restore their other buildings to match.

“We had a choice, either paint the building in faded red paint or repaint the building in the proper color, we chose to repaint the building with the proper color and trim,” says Nevada Northern Railyard president Mark Bassett. “The change was impressive and that got me to thinking, to maintain this look we need to repaint more buildings. What if we invited the public, members and volunteers to a paint weekend?”

The museum is rallying railroad enthusiasts and the local Ely community to come out and apply a layer or two of fresh paint throughout the week leading up to Memorial Day. In thanks, they will host a cookout for all volunteers the afternoon of Sunday, May 27.

The Nevada Northern Railway museum offers a glimpse into a time long since past, and this preservation-oriented celebration proves that the spirit of preservation is alive and well.

