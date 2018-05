By







1 shares

This is a reminder that all Candidate Bios for all local candidate seats are due this Friday, May 18th, 5:00p.m. You can email your bio and pic to: elytimes.kay@gmail.com The bio can be a maximum of 600 words, and the picture must be a in a JPEG format. If you have any questions, please contact 775-289-4491 and ask for KayLynn.