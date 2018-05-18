Sheriff’s Corner

By







By Sheriff Scott Henriod WPCSO

Recently the Sheriff’s Office has received several calls where different kinds of animals have been found wandering around people’s yards.

The animals are not wild, but are domesticated and have escaped their enclosures. It seems that the goats and chickens in the area, just want to check out their neighbors yards.

Due to these incident I have received several phone calls wanting to know what kind of animals are allowed in the city limits. According to City Code 5-3A-1 it states it shall be unlawful for any person to keep any horse, cows, mules, burros, sheep, goats, or poultry in the city within fifty feet of the property, dwelling or residence of another person without the consent of all owners of real property within an area adjacent thereto, which is hereby established as

1. Within the same block

2. Within a distance of three hundred feet from a place of such keeping. City Code 5-3A-2 also prohibits any swine within the City of Ely.

So instead of listing all the animals that you can keep as a pet just make sure the ones listed in the City ordnance aren’t the ones escaping from your yard and are against the City Code.