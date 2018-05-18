White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for May 7-May 13. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

MAY 7

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City — the area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of several individuals causing a disturbance at a local motel. The individuals were contacted and trespassed from the establishment.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS ATV: Officer located the ATV and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF ABANDONED DOGS: City — the report was given to the Ely Animal Control Officer.

REPORT OF ANIMAL NEGLECT: City — officer received a report of several horses that were not being cared for. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City — officer received a report of a student that was truant from school. The juvenile was issued a citation for truancy and a report was sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that while her vehicle was parked in a local parking lot someone had scratched it with a key. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE TRESPASSERS: City — reporting party stated that it appears that someone has moved into a vacant home. The reporting party believes that they are there illegally. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A DCFS ASSIST: City — officer assisted DCFS with a home visit. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — officer located the dog at large and it was transported to the Ely Dog Pound.

New bookings: Hayden Greenmyer / Unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon and prohibited person in possession of a firearm / Bail $20,470 / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

MAY 8

REPORT OF A PARKING VIOLATION: City — officer located a semi-truck that was blocking a lane for traffic. The operator of the vehicle was contacted and advised to remove his vehicle.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City — Thyla G. Albertson of Ely was operating a vehicle in a private parking lot. As she procced through the parking lot she struck a parked vehicle owned by the White Pine County Hospital District. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF UNWANTED PHONE CALLS: City — reporting party stated that she is receiving unwanted phone calls from her ex-boyfriend. The reporting party was advised to apply for a restraining order.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG USE: City — officer received a report of possible drug use in a local school. The area was patrolled, but nothing was located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — officer received a report of someone who had dug up a grave at the Ely City Cemetery and had removed the casket. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that when he got his credit card statement there were several charges made on his credit card that he hadn’t authorized. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the dog was captured and taken to the Ely Dog Pound.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

New bookings: Antonio Moreno / Driving while license suspended, driving out of service, and driving out of service vehicle / Bail $2,614.

MAY 9

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted one of the parties involved who stated that she had been battered by her boyfriend. Officers are attempting to locate the boyfriend and question him about the incident. He had left the scene before they arrived.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the person and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A DOG LOCKED INSIDE A VEHICLE: Officer received a report of a dog that had been left inside a vehicle. The owner of the dog was contacted and advised of the concerns about leaving a dog inside a hot car.

REPORT OF TRESPASSING: City — reporting party stated that several people park their cars and drive though her property. The parties involved were contacted and during the officers investigation determined there is a disagreement on the property boundaries. The parties involved were advised to get the property surveyed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the father and juvenile and reported that they were fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the children and reported that they were fine.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that she had an argument with her boyfriend and during the argument she believes he stole her purse. Officers are attempting to locate the boyfriend.

New bookings: Jorge DeLaCerda / Battering causing substantial bodily harm / Bail $10,000.

MAY 10

REPORT OF A JUVENILE FIGHT: City – several juveniles got into a fight after yelling at each other. A report will be submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: No one was located at the residence.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – deputies learned a male subject was an ex-felon and failed to register. They went to his home and made contact with the male, identified as 53 year old George Barnett Harmon, of Ely, and later arrested him. Search incident to arrest, Harmon was found to be in possession of counterfeit money. Based on the investigation and a search warrant, Harmon was also charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and a short-barreled shotgun.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: A deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense and spoke to the driver identified as 38 year old Jaime Ceja, from Idaho. Ceja was later discovered to have an outstanding warrant, and was arrested without incident.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF ANIMAL ABUSE: The reporting party believed to have seen someone abuse their dog. The subject was contacted and claimed he was trying to get the dog out of the roadway and was not abusing it.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject was gone prior to law enforcement arrival.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects were located and appeared to be fine.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The area was checked, but nothing unusual was located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed his medication was stolen through the mail. A report was completed and will be submitted to the Postal Inspector.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS SUBJECTS: City – the subjects were located and claimed to be waiting for a nearby business to open.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was checked, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: The reporting party claimed his child was battered by another child while on the bus. A report was completed and submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects were contacted and were fine.

New Bookings: Jaime Ceja / Other jurisdiction warrant / Bail $75,000 George Barnett Harmon / Ex-felon in possession of a firearm x3, possessing a forged instrument, convicted person failure to register, and possessing of a short-barreled shotgun / Bail $100,000.

MAY 11

REPORT OF DAMAGE TO PROPERTY: The reporting party claimed someone damaged his shed. It was later discovered it was the previous renter of the shed. Both parties agreed to resolve the issue.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: The reporting party claimed two people had trespassed on her property. The two people were contacted and advised not to return. They said they would comply.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City – the reporting party claimed a vehicle struck hers and then fled the area. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Tyler Whipple, of Ely, was stopped at a traffic control device when he was rear-ended by Shanann Breitrick, of Ely. Breitrick was issued a citation for following too closely.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE INTOXICATED DRIVER: The vehicle was located, but there were no traffic violations observed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The subject was gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and claimed to be okay.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the reporting party observed a vehicle that had sustained major damage and was currently parked in the downtown area. The vehicle was located, as was the owner, who claimed the wind damaged the vehicle and he was in the process of fixing it.

REPORT OF A MISSING PERSON: The person was located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject was gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the vehicle was found parked and unoccupied.

New Bookings: James Aaron Robison / Warrantx3 and probation violation / No bail

MAY 12

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance and made contact with one of the parties involved, identified as 35 year old McGill resident Ambro Cornutt. Based on the investigation, deputes later arrested Cornutt for battering a person with whom he is in a dating relationship.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: City – the reporting party has a protection order against someone and she believed he was violating it. It was later discovered that the order hadn’t been served. The adverse party was located and the order was served upon him.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed her ex-boyfriend wouldn’t give her some of her property. When the officer arrived, the reporting party had already left.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – the reporting party claimed he almost caused an accident, and the driver of the other vehicle stopped and threw a rock at his truck, striking it. The other driver then left the area. No damage was found to the truck.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the area was patrolled, but the subject was not located.

New Bookings: Ambro Cornutt / Domestic battery #1 / Bail $3,000.