A champion’s welcome

David Maxwell photo
Three White Pine championship teams, softball and boys and girls track, met up with each other in Austin May 19 on their way home after winning their respective championships in Sparks and Carson City.
David Maxwell photo
Three White Pine championship teams, softball and boys and girls track, met up with each other in Austin May 19 on their way home after winning their respective championships in Sparks and Carson City.
Get the latest news, alerts, and more from The Ely Times straight to your inbox.
Copyright © 2018 Battle Born Media · Copyright © 2018 | Nevada Web Design services by Nevada Central Media using Genesis Framework by StudioPress