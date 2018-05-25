Airport working hard for the Ely Air Races coming in June

By







The Ely Airport has been working really hard to get the facility prepared for the Ely Air Races coming up in less than a month. A recent project was updating the lettering for the Yelland Field Airport signage.

Noah Walker from the White Pine High School welding class constructed the signs and several of the Nevada Division of Forestry inmates, crew #4502 under the direction of Mike Oxborrrow painted and installed the lettering and signage, returning the Yelland Field hanger to its original state.

The Yelland Field recently commemarated it’s 100 year anniversary on January 25, 2018 of James Henry Yelland’s death. At the celebration in January, the Yelland family requested that “Yelland Field” be placed back on the hangar in his honor. The White Pine County Commission granted that request since the airport is named after James Henry Yelland.

Yelland was the first airman from White Pine County to lose his life in service for this country.

There are also signs at the east entrance of the airport announcing Yelland Field.