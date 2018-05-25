Casarez and Blow April Ely Elks Students of the Month

By







Andrew Joseph Scott Casarez and Alysa Nicole Blow have been named Students of the Month for April, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Casarez, age 14, is the son of Shannon and Chris Casarez of Ely.

Blow, age 14, is the daughter of Jeffery and Ida Williams of Ely. Both are 8th graders at Learning Bridge Charter School.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Casarez is active in the Learning Bridge Student Council. He is also active in football, band, choir and mowing lawns.

His hobbies are muay thai, riding bikes, weight lifting and working out.

Blow has been active in choir, poetry and art.

Her hobbies are reading and art.