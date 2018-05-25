Celebrate National Trails Day and Pony Express at Jacob’s Well

By







ELY—The Bureau of Land Management Ely District invites you to join us from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 2, at the Jacob’s Well Pony Express Station in Huntington Valley to help celebrate National Trails Day and the 50th Anniversary of the National Trails System.

Meet Pony Express re-riders and watch as they demonstrate a rider-to-rider mail transfer. Listen as archaeologists present the history of the Jacob’s Well Station and Pony Express Trail in White Pine County. Learn about the mochila, or mail pouch, and other aspects of Pony Express life. The area is remote and there are no services. In addition, Nevada weather in June is unpredictable, so please plan accordingly.

From Ely, drive west on U.S. Highway 50 approximately 60 miles to State Route 892. Turn right on SR 892 and drive north 42 miles to the Pony Express National Historic Trail. Turn right at the intersection and drive 1.5 miles to Jacob’s Well.

From Jiggs (Elko), drive south on SR 228 about 30 miles. Turn right on Overland Pass Road and drive 3.25 miles to Jacob’s Well.

From Eureka, drive east on U.S. Highway 50 approximately 15 miles to SR 892. Turn left on SR 892 and drive north 42 miles to the Pony Express National Historic Trail. Turn right at the intersection and drive 1.5 miles to Jacob’s Well.

Learn more at www.trails50.org/find-an-event/ or contact the BLM Ely District Office at 775-289-1800.