Horse Race Sponsor

By







Photo by Ken Kliewer

KGHM Robinson Mine have become a major sponsor for the year’s racing event to be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 17, 18 and 19, at the White Pine County Fairgrounds. Jim Bath, White Pine Horse Race Chairman extends his hand in thanks to HR Manager Kim Kemmerer and members of KGHM Robinson Mines Frederick Partey and Matt Thompson. Bath, along with Bob Bartlett and George Carnes present a sponsorship blanket to the sponsorers. Pictures from left to right are Bath, Partey, Thompson, Bartlett, Kemmerer and Carnes.