Joining forces: Click It or Ticket

The Nevada Highway Patrol is teaming with West Wendover and Winnemucca Police Department, Humboldt, Lander, Elko, and White Pine County Sheriff’s Departments to educate motorists on seatbelt usage.

We are also teaming with the Utah Highway Patrol, Utah Tooele County Sheriff’s Department, and Utah Wendover Police Department.

Our goal is “Zero Fatalities”.

Whether you are driving on I-80 or US 50 through Nevada or Utah, our team of law enforcement officers will be out there educating the public and saving lives.

The Click It or Ticket campaign runs from May 15th through May 31st.

Seat belt citations carry at least a $75.00 fine. It only takes 2 seconds to buckle up, and those 2 seconds can save your life.

Memorial Day weekend, traditionally associated with the beginning of the summer travel season, is quickly approaching, and the message is worth repeating: Seat belts save lives.

When you’re not wearing your seat belt, you’re risking serious injury or death. Life is not like a TV show or a movie, there are no rewinds and no do-overs.

In real life, you don’t get a second chance. This Click It or Ticket campaign is funded through the Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety.

“Click It or Ticket” is a national program sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It is the country’s most successful seat belt enforcement campaign ever. Please buckle up!!