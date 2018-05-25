July 4 parade theme picked

By







The Ely Times

Great Basin Service club is excited to announce its parade theme for this years July 4 parade.

“Hooked on White Pine” is this years’ theme. Many people who live or visit here become “hooked” on many aspects of life here, and not just the fishing. Many have moved here, some we’re born here and never left. The beauty, history, whistle of the train, small town life, mountains or any reason you are “hooked” on White Pine is the basis for this years’ theme.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on July 4, beginning at Broadbent Park and concluding at the Veterans White Pine Memorial Park.

Organizations and individuals are encouraged to preregister for the parade by calling 775-289-2111 or by sending an email to greatbasinserviceclub@yahoo.com. Leave a message and your call will be returned.

By pre-registering for the parade you will only need to pick up your exhibit number in the park. All entries must be registered by 10:30a.m. July 4, to be judged.

For the safety of children, it is being requested that cars do not park on Aultman Street between the hours of 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. The selection of a Grand Marshal and the coordinating of other activities and events are underway and will be announced closer to the Fourth of July.