Last week was Police Appreciation week and a local Girl Scout Troop honored all local law enforcement here in White Pine with treat bags. Troop #387 put together 48 treat bags with various candies with inspirational thank yous for each officer. The bags were delivered to the Nevada Highway Patrol, White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Tribal Police and the Eastern Nevada Division of Investigation Task Force. All employees, including dispatchers and administrative personnel were included. The bags were thoughtfully filled by Addy Kerner, McKayla Rowley, Izzy Olson and Navaeh Stark. Way to go Girl Scouts.