You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Star Student

Star Student

May 25, 2018 By Leave a Comment

Last weeks star student award went to third grader, Marissa Carson. She was nominated for always giving 110% in everything she does. Her teacher says she has made tremendous growth during this school year.

Filed Under: Lifestyle

Sign Up for Email Updates

Get the latest news, alerts, and more from The Ely Times straight to your inbox.

Speak Your Mind

*

shares