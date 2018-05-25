White Pine boys and girls repeat as state track champions

By







17 shares

Special to The Ely Times

You have heard of a six-shooter. Now the White Pine High girls track team has a six-peat, and the Bobcats boys won their second straight title after being tied with Lincoln County last year.

Seniors Madison Rick and Lily Fullmer both won three events to power the Lady Bobcats to their sixth consecutive 2A track and field championship May 18-19 at Carson City High School.

The boys earned 123 points for first place. Runner-up Yerington had 106 points. The Lady Cats defended their title again with 176 points to easily outdistance second place North Tahoe with 84 points. It was the second state championship for the girls this school year as several of them played on the Bobcats state championship basketball team.

Zeke Vinson had a personal recorded to win the 400 meters.

The boys 4×400 relay team easily won their event by a shade under 10 seconds ahead of second place The Meadows.Madison Rick and Lily Fulmer won their specialties. Fullmer with a personal best in the 100m hurdles and a seasons best in the 300m hurdles.

BOYS

100 meters – Zeke Vinson, fifth place, 11.39

200 meters – Vinson, fifth place, 23.13

400 meters – Vinson, first place, 49.87

800 meters – Noah Walker, fifth place, 2:02.681

600 meters – Walker, fourth place, 4:52.17

3,200 meters – Kincade Waggener, fifth place, 10:53.66

110m hurdles – Adam Theurer, third place, 16.67, Gaven Henroid, eighth place, 19.16

300m hurdles – Theurer, seventh place, 45.73, Henroid, eighth place, 48.26

4×100 relay – Second place (Phoenix Ball, Brady Lyons, Juan Carlos Robaina, Saxtyn Brewster) 45.634×200 relay – Sixth place, 1:37.42

4×400 relay – First place (Ball, Lyons, Walker, Vinson) 3:27.35

4×800 relay – Fifth place, 9:00.47

Discus – Kegan Hexem, seventh place, 109-02

High jump – Brewster, second place, 5-11, Ball, fifth place, 5-08, Theurer, seventh place, 5-06

Pole vault – Theurer, fifth place, 10-00, Justin Mabson, sixth place, 9-06, Luke Finicum, seventh place, 9-06

Long jump – Brewster, second place, 20-08, Robaina, fourth place, 19-04¼, Ball, fifth place, 18-10

Triple jump – Brewster, first place, 44-00, Robaina, fifth place, 40-03

GIRLS

100 meters – Madison Rick, first place, 13.32, Sidney Hansen, third place, 13.69

200 meters – Rick, first place, 26.8 6, Hansen, fifth place, 27.88

400 meters – Lily Fullmer, second place, 1:01.47

800 meters – Candyce Humphries, first place, 2:38.521

600 meters – Odessa Stewart, fifth place, 5:58.713

200 meters – Stewart, second place, 13:18.14, Bethany Lister, sixth place, 14:39.53

100m hurdles – Fullmer, first place, 15.44, Olivia Hendrix, fifth place, 18.64

300m hurdles – Fullmer, first place, 46.8, Hendrix, third place, 52.0

4×100 relay – Sixth place, 54.31

4×400 relay – Fourth place, 4.35.54

4×800 relay – Second place (Trace, Deeds, Lister, Isabella Farrell, Humphries), 11:01.71

Shot put – Hannah Barber, fourth place, 29-00, Emma Boren, sixth place, 26-09

Discus – Boren, first place, 106-07

High jump – Rick, fourth place, 4-11, Hendrix, sixth place, 4-08

Pole vault – Anna Watt, third place, 7-00, Alexis Wells and Mikell Watson, fourth place tie, 6-06, Devin Pickens, seventh place, 6-00

Long jump – Rick, first place, 16-04¼

Triple jump – Fullmer, first place, 33-06, Hendrix, fourth place, 29-04, Zoe Beckley, seventh place, 28-06¾