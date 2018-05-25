White Pine residents get new voting machines

By







When you go to the polls to cast your ballot, you may notice a significant change in the voting machines.

The State of Nevada received a grant for $8 million that allowed all counties in Nevada to purchase brand new voting machines and poll books for the June 12 statewide primary election.

In addition to the new machines, Nevada received $4.3 million in federal grant funding for election security under the Help America Vote Act.

White Pine County Clerk Nichole Baldwin explained that the 2017 legislature approved state funding to purchase new election equipment.

The previous machines were more than 14 years old and it was really starting to age and show signs of needing replacement.

“White Pine County received $69,023 to go towards the purchase of the new machines,” she said. “And I believe that was about 60 percent of what we needed and the county provided an additional $53,000 dollars.”

Baldwin did note that they have significantly fewer voting machines but because of the advanced technology their process is much more efficient, so they do not need as many.

Dominions Voting system is state of the art with large flat panel type screens, touch screens that use a check mark instead of filling in a bubble.

Voters can adjust the contrast of the machine, including the font, offering much more functionality making the 5,038 registered voters in White Pine County’s experience a lot easier.

Like the old machines, the new machines do not connect to the Internet, which greatly limits cyber-security risks.

Several layers of security protection against cyber threats, and risks are also included. Every action, event and operation that occurs on the tabulators is permanently logged to an audit log file, which is digitally signed an encrypted. Audit logs and reports cannot be deleted or modified.

Baldwin was running a pre-election logic accuracy testing with her staff on all of the new machines. Every machine had been tested except for one.

“By law I have have one registered voter from each party to be present to witness a testing,” Baldwin said.

A registered Democrat, Independent and Republican stood and observed Baldwin while she completed the test.

White Pine has 5,038 registered voters. Baldwin said “I think it will be as easy as the old ones. It will be a lot easier for the election workers and staff to test them, get them ready and then post-election to tabulate from them.”

Saturday, May 26, marks the first day for early voting. White Pine County voters will be able to cast their ballots prior to the primary election on June 12 at the White Pine County Clerk’s Office located at 801 Clark Street, Suite 4, in Ely from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. And they will also be open on Memorial Day from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For additional dates and times please contact the County Clerk’s office at 775-293-6509.