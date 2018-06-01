50th Anniversary

By







4 shares

Ann and Paul Tallman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 8, 2018. They married in Bakersfield, CA. on June 8, 1969, and soon after moved to McGill, NV. They have two wonderful sons Denny Tallman of Reno, NV. He has two daughters, Sammi and Alli. Jeff Tallman of Chandler, AZ. He has one son, Max

Ann and Paul Tallman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 8, 2018. They married in Bakersfield, CA. on June 8, 1969, and soon after moved to McGill, NV. They have two wonderful sons Denny Tallman of Reno, NV. He has two daughters, Sammi and Alli. Jeff Tallman of Chandler, AZ. He has one son, Max