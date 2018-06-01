By







The Department of Transportation welcomes another group to the Adopt-A-Highway Program.

We are proud to have the “Friends and Family of Andy Ferguson” join our program in the Baker area.

Carol Ferguson inquired about the section of SR 488 in Baker, just below the Great Basin National Park boundary as this was the way her late husband, “Andy”, walked or biked to work every day.

Andy worked for Great Basin National Park from 2008 until his retirement in 2013. After schooling and working in CA, ID, Peace Corps in Nicaragua, Ut, TX, AZ, GA and OH, he finally found his forever home in Baker.

During all of these moves he met his beautiful wife, Carol and they had a lovely daughter Heather, which led to son-in-law Justin and grandson Toby to complete their family.

Andy grew up in Clear Creek, California and only had to cross the street to fish and duck hunt in the northern Sierra Nevada Mountains. This was the beginning of his love for the parks and led to his eventually becoming the Superintendent of Great Basin. Sadly, Andy passed away on May 11, 2015 after a more than 4 year battle with cancer.You could see what a wonderful life this man had led by all his dear friends who showed up for their first official clean up of SR 488 on May 10th in his honor. Everyone donned their vests and grabbed their bright orange bags and cheerfully took off to keep their 2 mile stretch of our Nevada roads clean of litter. If you or your organization is interested in joining the Adopt-A-Highway Program, please call Christa or Debbie at 775-289-1700 to get information on how to start.People in picture in no particular order: Gretchen Baker, Matthew Baker, Emma Baker, Ed Schenk, Luis Avelar, Dan Gooch, David Harley, Sylvia Baker, Rowena Leonard, John Woodyard, Melissa Renfro, Laurie Cruickshank, Richard Barber, Jay Sewicki, Vic Weise, Susan Wetmore and Carol Ferguson