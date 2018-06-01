Cato and Beckwith May Jr. Elks Students of the Month

By







Alex Levi Cato and Ambrosia R. Beckwith have been named Students of the Month for May, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Cato, age 14, is the son of Shacon and Angie Cato of McGill.

Beckwith, age 14, is the daughter of Shasta and Thomas Taylor of Ely. Both are 8th graders at Learning Bridge Charter School.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Cato has been active in choir, chess club, spring fair and a DJ. His hobbies are Maui, chess, video games, nick names, blueberry and georbal.

Beckwith has been active in fast pitch travel team softball and was the 7th grade Secretary for the student council. Her hobbies are dancing, listening to music, helping neighbors and horses.