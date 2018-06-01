The Fallen Miners Memorial will be dedicated in August 2018. If you know of a Fallen Miner please contact Mary Sorensen or send her an email at marysad@yahoo.com
Fallon miners memorial still searching for names
June 1, 2018 By Leave a Comment
The Fallen Miners Memorial will be dedicated in August 2018. If you know of a Fallen Miner please contact Mary Sorensen or send her an email at marysad@yahoo.com
