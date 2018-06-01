Grad night donation

By







Robinson Nevada Mine donated to this years’ Safe & Sober Grad Night. This event began approximately eight years ago, to provide a safe place for teens to celebrate.

National statistics indicate that more teenage alcohol-related accidents and fatalities occur on graduation night than any other night of the year.

Donation letters were sent out in late April early March to all local businesses.

The Safe and Sober Grad Night is open to all current White PIne High School, Steptoe Valley High School and Lund High School Students.

Entertainment this year will include Laser Tag, Mechanical Bull, Wipeout Course, Bunjee Run and a Photo Booth with props and printable strip photos. Snack food such as nachos, popcorn, cotton candy as well as soda and water will be provided. Flower Basket will have a cart set up to make frappes and smoothies.

All students attending receive a wristband and if they leave they must return the wristband and can not come back in.

All students are welcome from 9pm-midnight then only seniors are allowed from midnight until 1am.

During this time tickets will be drawn for prizes which include a chrome book, Samsung tablet, Fitbit, comforter and sheet sets, microwave, Bluetooth headphones, gift cards and much more.

Last year approximately 125 students attended.

The community is very supportive and all expenses are paid through donations.