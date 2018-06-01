Letters to the Editor

By







To the Editor:

First of all, I would like to thank the Ely City Council for approving the twelve -million-dollar Holiday Inn Express & Suites. The only No vote was Jolene Gardner.

Just this week I paid over $19,000 towards a $50,000 local building permit. This is money that will pay the annual salary of a city employee.

So, let me enlighten you Jolene, this project is good for all of Ely. And yes, we need more rooms. Last year for the “Cave Dweller’s” convention, they had to camp at the golf course. This year, for the air show, we do not have enough rooms for visitors.

We are waiting for the State Fire Marshal to approve this project then it is “Full Steam Ahead”!

Bert Woywood

Prospector Hotel & Gambling Hall

To the Editor:

THE MEANING OF LIFE

Does human life make sense? What is it? We appear in the world but no one has asked us permission or any opinion. Anyway, we could not respond it due to our deep and extreme weakness and indigence which we born.

Soon we know that our life is limited, it has had a beginning and will have an unknown ending. By the way, in the solitude of our conscience, we ask: Where do we come from? Where do we go? Who are we? Why do we exist? What will become of me? Do I have the same fate as animals that disappear of existence without leaving any trace?

Philosophers of all time have made the same or similar questions without to reach clear, definitive and valid conclusions. Due to the ascertainment of their disability, most of them chose to explain the origin, characteristics and phenomena of our world.I

n any case, only with the light of natural reason, we can only deduce that, as the great Greek philosopher Aristotle said, the human being is “a rational animal”. This comes from their parents by generation, as many of the animals that inhabit the earth, live with us and have a similar fate to ours: birth, grow, reproduce and die.

However, there is a fundamental difference that sets us apart from all other animals: the reason that means the superior intelligence and understanding that around us and gives us an essential difference with them. That reason, that knowledge of oneself, others and environment refuses to die out, to return to the non-existence.

To accept this senselessness of future non-existence implies to accept the chance as origin of man, world, matter and its constant evolution as unique reality, and what is more surprising, it implies to accept that the intelligent physical order of the universe and the perfection of laws that govern the behavior of matter are, apart from casual, something substantial, transcendental and permanent that will go on until the infinite.

But that attitude profoundly disgusts the vast majority of human beings that rebel to disappear into nothingness, not to be, as Hamlet, Prince of Denmark said. In the ordinary life, because human beings do not reach to any valid conclusion with our only reason, they often tend to be content apparently with what we might call minors senses: have a family, have one or more children, write one or more books, do some important scientific or technological discovery, create a great company, achieve a relevant position in society, etc. I say apparently because at the moment of truth, of the end of our life on earth that means when relentless death comes, those minors senses are insufficient because we are alone and no one accompanies us in that transcendental trance.

As the Catechism of the Catholic Church states, I have the conviction that the profound and definitive sense of our life is only found in God who is the intelligent being that created everything that exists, including us. He made that for love and to make us part of complete happiness for all eternity. When we accept this reasonable idea, questions that I expressed in the beginning acquire a full sense: We come from God, we go toward God, we are children of God, created in his own image and likeness, and we exist because God want it in order to involve us in his infinite and eternal happiness. I will not have the same fate as irrational animals, but if I have faith, if I do good deeds throughout my life and if I try to keep the commandments, I will reach that desired happiness. Jesus said: I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will never die. I think these are definitive and incontrovertible answers.

Roberto Grao