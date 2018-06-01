By







By Sheriff Scott Henriod WPCSO

This week’s Sheriff’s Corner I would like to address the topic of domestic battery.

Domestic battery is defined by law under NRS 33.018. The law indicates that when a person commits a battery or an assault on a person’s spouse or former spouse, any other person to whom the person is related by blood or marriage, any other person with whom the person has had or is having a dating relationship, any person with whom the person has a child in common, or any person who has been appointed the custodian or legal guardian for the person’s child.

Last year the Sheriff’s Office responded to 229 calls for service where the deputy investigated an act of domestic battery.

As of today they have responded to 65. The act of committing a domestic battery comes with stiff penalties. If the defendant is convicted of the act of domestic battery the first offense is a misdemeanor. A second offense committed within seven years of the first offense again is a misdemeanor, but if there is a third act committed within seven years it is then a category three felony.

Each misdemeanor carries fines and mandatory jail time and the felony also carries fines and possible prison time. Another punishment for the convicted person is they can no longer possess a firearm.

The act of domestic violence is a serious and dangerous offense that occurs not only in our county, but across the nation. The Sheriff’s Office is here to assist those individuals who find themselves in a domestic violence situation. The Sheriff’s Office has access to outreach programs to assist these victims. The Sheriff’s Office wants those individual who are in an abusive relationship to know that we are here to help and there is a way out. Reporting the incident to law enforcement is the first step to receive the help needed.