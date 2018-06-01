You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Teacher of the Month

Teacher of the Month

June 1, 2018 By Leave a Comment

Ms. Sharon Groves is the May teacher of the Month for Learning Bridge Charter School. We are grateful for her diligence raising the bar for academic excellence in 5th grade. We have Ms. Groves to thank for our year book this year.

