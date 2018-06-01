Two campgrounds closed for summer for renovations

By







Special to The Ely Times

You may have to find another location for your camping or family reunion adventures this summer.

The Bird Creek and Timber Creek Campgrounds on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Ely Ranger District will be closed throughout the 2018 summer season due to scheduled reconstruction projects. Both projects are being funded by Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act.

“We recognize these campgrounds are extremely important to the public, especially to the local community,” said Ely District Ranger Jose Noriega. “Once the work is done, the improvements being made to these campgrounds will provide the public with a better recreating experience.”

The Bird Creek Campground is getting a major facelift with new vault toilets, tables, grills and trail bridges; redesigned camp sites; and an upgraded water system. There will be no access to the campground until the work is completed.

The Timber Creek Campground will receive new tables and grills, and redesigned camp sites. The campground could open later in the summer, but it depends on how the project progresses.

Road access will remain open along Forest Service Road 59425 (Timber Creek Road), so the public can access the High Schells Wilderness trailheads. Since the campground will be an active construction zone, please drive slowly and use caution when traveling through the area.

If you have questions about the construction projects please contact Erin Rajala, Ely Ranger District’s Recreation Staff Officer, at 775-289-3031 or erinrajala@fs.fed.us. You may also contact Jose Noriega, Ely District Ranger, at 775-289-0176 or jnoriega@fs.fed.us.