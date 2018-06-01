What’s Bugging You?

By







Tapinoma sessile, a small ant that goes by the common names; sugar ant, stink ant, and coconut ant are native to most of the United States. That includes Nevada. These small ants feed on most foods found in homes, but particularly enjoy foods high in sugar. Difficult to manage due to their nests being mostly hid away and only 10% of the colony out foraging.

These numerous and persistent pests can be managed by Apex Pest Control, your local pest control company. Average treatment cost is $60, and typically lasts for 3 months or more.

