White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







1 shares

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for May 21-May 27. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

MAY 21

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and claimed to be working on his vehicle. The subject checked okay.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Michael Biehn, of Las Vegas, was traveling upon a roadway when Carolyn Baldwin, of Ely, failed to yield to a traffic control device and turned, striking Biehn’s vehicle. Baldwin was issued a citation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed people were unlawfully staying in a friend’s home while the friend was out of town. Contact to be made with the owner of the home.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject was following her. Contact was made with the male and he was advised to avoid contact with the reporting party. He agreed and left the area.

New Bookings: Vickie Lynn Peterson / Serving time for Drug Court Greg William Hicks / Suspended drivers license and possess of false identification / Bail $$1,495 / Arrested by NHP

MAY 22 REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed her ex-boyfriend was harassing her and accusing her of stealing from him. The ex-boyfriend was contacted and claimed she had stolen things from his house, but couldn’t prove it. Both parties were advised to be civil toward each another.

REPORT OF A DELAYED DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party claimed to have witnessed a male and female arguing. Both parties were contacted and claimed to have only argued.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – the reporting party claimed someone was living in a neighbor’s vacant home. Contact was made with the people in the home, who claimed they were cleaning it per the owner’s request, but were not living in it. Contact was made with the owner, who lives out of town, and she requested everyone be removed from the home.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: The reporting party claimed to be trying to get her vehicle from her previous significant other, but he wouldn’t release the keys to her. Both parties showed as the registered owners. Both parties advised the issue was civil.

New Bookings: None

MAY 23,

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed someone warned her that she may be in danger. The specifics were documented. Contact to be made with the person who warned her.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the reporting party claimed a vehicle had been parked in the parking lot of their workplace for an extended period of time. Contact to be made with the owner of the vehicle.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Andrew Bollaert, of Ely, was driving upon a roadway, when Sofia Hall, of Ely, failed to yield when exiting a private drive, causing Bollaert to strike her vehicle.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED SUBJECT: City – contact was made with the subject, who was loitering on private property. The owner of the property wanted the subject to leave, in which he complied.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party claimed a neighbor was acting suspiciously. The details were documented.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The reporting party claimed several vehicles were racing. The area was checked and two vehicles were located, although not in the process of racing. The operators were warned about racing.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject stole items from inside a local store. The area was checked, but the suspect was not located.

New Bookings: Jennifer Leigh Jarman / Parole violation / No bail / Arrested by Parole and Probation Heather Varney / Serving time for Drug Court

MAY 24

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 40 year old Christopher Harold Nilo, of McGill, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A SEX CRIME: It was discovered the incident took place in another jurisdiction. The information was forwarded to the appropriate agency.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects were not located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: A male was observed loitering near some storage sheds. The male was gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects were not located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Michel Brown, of Ely, was driving eastbound when Douglas Doutre, of Ely, who was driving westbound, made a left hand turn in front of her. This caused Brown to strike Doutre’s vehicle, overturning it and causing major damage to both vehicles. Doutre was later issued a citation for failure to yield.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS SUBJECTS: City – the subjects were gone when the officer arrived.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The suspect was located and warned about his driving habits.

REPORT OF A DELAYED ACCIDENT: The reporting party claimed to have struck a deer on the highway the previous day.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties both claimed to have only been arguing. They both agreed to separate for the night.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed to have been getting text messages from a female involving personal problems she was having with another person. The female was contacted and advised to cease texting the reporting party.

New Bookings: Christopher Harold Nilo / Warrant / Bail $744

MAY 25

REPORT OF A THEFT: The report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone stole a vehicle from his property. Based on the investigation, 32 year old Ely resident, James Robert Mullins, was identified as the suspect, and later arrested.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – contact was made with the parties involved who said they had only been arguing.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK:

Contact was made with the subject, who said he was fine.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – the reporting party said a gust of wind damaged a nearby building. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and when asked if he was okay, he gave the officer thumbs up.

New Bookings: James Robert Mullins / Grand larceny of a motor vehicle / Bail $10,000

MAY 26

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – deputies responded to a report of a possible battery, but later determined the subject had not been struck by anyone, but had fallen and injured themselves.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – a subject was upset with another person and ran over their foot with a wheelchair. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – it was later discovered the subject had moved, but was fine.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party claimed a subject was trying to defraud her via the internet. She was advised to cease contact with the subject.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party claimed a subject was trying to defraud her via the internet. She was advised to cease contact with the subject.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – an employee of a local store believed two subjects had shoplifted some items. The subjects were contacted and their merchandise matched with their receipt. It was later discovered that they both had stolen items from the store days earlier. Both subjects were issued citations for petit larceny and trespassed from the store.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party said she had been away for several days and returned to her property to find several things missing. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject used a device that emits light through a process of optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic radiation to shine at her. The male was contacted and advised to discontinue said actions.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City – the deputies made contact with two subjects that were arguing. The owner of the residence asked the other person involved to leave, which she complied.

New Bookings: None

MAY 27

REPORT OF A DELAYED ACCIDENT: The reporting party claimed to have struck a deer on the highway while traveling.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy observed a vehicle stopped in the roadway and made contact with the occupant, identified as 21 year old Ely resident Joseph Garcia. Garcia was later arrested for driving under the influence.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a neighbor continually yells at her and causes problems. The neighbor was contacted and warned to cease her vexatious behavior.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be okay.

REPORT OF AN ATV PROBLEM: The reporting party complained about ATV’s riding near his home. The vehicles were located and the riders claimed to have been only in a vacant lot, not the roads.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: The reporting party complained a neighbor was shooting a firearm at varmints near his residence. The neighbor was gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party, a manager of a local motel, claimed a customer paid for seven days, but stayed for eight. Contact was made with the customer who advised it was an oversight and paid for the extra night.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – the reporting party claimed someone threw something at his home during the night. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The reporting party claimed a male with two children appeared lost and disoriented. The male was located and identified as 46 year old New Mexico resident Anthony G Rivera. Rivera was later arrested for an outstanding warrant from New Mexico and for resisting arrest.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party claimed several vehicles could be heard racing. Deputies checked the area, but located no such activity.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed to have been threatened by a customer while at work. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and were only arguing.

New Bookings: Joseph Garcia / Driving under the influence, illegal stopping, and open container / Bail $1,320 Anthony G Rivera / Felony warrant, suspended license, and resisting arrest / No bail