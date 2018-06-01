WPMS sixth grade class of host event

By







The White Pine Middle School Sixth Grade Class will be hosting an Environmental Invention Symposium on the morning of June 4th from 9am to 11:00 am.

This event is free to the public and all are welcome.

Using extensive research skills in Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics the 77 sixth graders at White Pine Middle School have worked tremendously hard on developing ideas that could save the world from climate change and environmental issues such as air, water, and land pollution.

The teachers would like to show their students how incredibly proud we are of their efforts and their accomplishments over the past year, this is their icing on the cake from a full year of rigorous academic achievement.