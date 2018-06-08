BLM issues final environmental assessment and decision record for Seaman-White River Herd Area gather plan

By







ELY—On May 31, the Bureau of Land Management’s Ely District/Bristlecone Field Office and Basin and Range National Monument issued a Decision Record (DR) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) regarding the Seaman-White River Wild Horse Gather Plan Environmental Assessment (EA).

The BLM developed the 10-year gather plan to manage wild horses within the Seaman and White River Herd Areas (HAs) located in Lincoln and Nye counties.

The purpose of the 10-year gather plan is to remove all excess wild horses in and outside HA boundaries in order to improve watershed health and make significant progress towards achieving range health standards, as recommended by the BLM’s Mojave-Southern Great Basin Resource Advisory Council.

The BLM would transport gathered horses to holding facilities to be prepared for adoption, sale or transport to long-term pastures.

The Seaman and White River HAs are not designated for wild horses due to insufficient resources available to maintain healthy wild horses and rangelands over the long-term.

The current estimated wild horse population is approximately 365, which excludes the 2018 foal crop.

The EA and DR/FONSI are available online at https://go.usa.gov/xnUwF. Hardcopies of the documents are available at the BLM Ely District Office, 702 North Industrial Way, in Ely. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except federal holidays. The office will provide hardcopies, upon request.

For more information, contact Ben Noyes, BLM Bristlecone Field Office wild horse and burro specialist, at (775) 289-1800.