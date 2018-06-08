Ely Elks Most Valuable Students

By







Johnathan Kunz and Britney Kingston have been named as the local winners in the Elks National Foundation “Most Valuable Student” contest for the 2017-2018 award offer year, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Kunz and Kingston will each receive a $1,000 one-year scholarship award from the Ely Elks Lodge.

The 2018 schedule of awards includes 500 scholarships awarded to the highest rated boys and girls in the nationwide competition.

Financial need, leadership and scholarship are the criteria by which the applications are judged.

Experience shows that students who qualified for final consideration usually have a scholarship rating of 90 percent or better and stand in the upper 10 percent of their classes.

All scholarships are in the form of certificates of award conditioned upon the enrollment of the winners in an American college or university.