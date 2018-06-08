Fisher would run state like a business

By







The Ely Times

Jared Fisher held a last minute meet and greet at Hunter’s Cafe last Friday at noon and although it wasn’t hugely publicized, several locals still came out to listen to Fisher and ask him some hard questions related to Nevada.

Fisher’s campaign headline on his website states “CEO Governors are great for Nevada’s economy.”Fisher is a small business owner, father of four and a resident of Southern Nevada. His campaign platform includes a focus on the 3 Es: Education, Energy and the Economy.

Fisher has made several stops in Ely already, and also notes that he has been coming to Ely for about 10 years to participate in the Tears, Fears and Beers Bike Race held here each year.

Fisher brought along his wife, Heather, and kids and other campaign staff. He prides himself on being a 20-year resident when he moved from Connecticut to Nevada when he was 20 years old.

He went on to talk to the crowd about the different businesses that he owned. “We’re ventured out to a lot of areas, I like to say we have a car in every lane in my company, it’s important because when the economy dies, you can’t just have one car in one lane because if that’s the bad lane your’e going down.”

As a CEO of a company Fisher said that a few years ago, he started looking at Nevada asking himself what he could do for his state, noting that Nevada had done so much for him.

Fisher spoke of his wife coming from a sixth generation family from Hiko, and explaining how is whole life he has has surrounded himself around good people, “I have hired good people, and those people I’ve hired, 25, 28 years ago they are still my best friends, they either still work for my company or we stay in touch.”

Fisher talked about some of his ideas of bringing business to the State of Nevada, noting that he is a good negotiator.

“I don’t think our last Governor was as a good of a negotiator as I can be, you think back to Tesla, what are they building? Batteries? What do batteries need? Lithium? Where is Tesla located? Right in the middle of two lithium mines, perfect right off I-80,” he said. “But things like that never came up too much in the conversation. I would have approached Tesla and said hey I know what you need, and I know that you don’t need this money what else can we talk about maybe approached it at a different level.”

Fisher mentioned he has a lot of different platform issues, a 10-point education plan for the state, school safety plan for kids, which essentially takes the marijuana tax and saves it into a rainy day fund. He also spoke about putting veterans to work to protect schools.

A subject that got a lot of attention from the locals was Question 3, which is a big ballot item for Nevada’s energy future, and for small rurals if voted for it, could mean a significant rate increase.

Fisher said, “I know Question 3 is an issue in the rurals, just be known, I’m an energy guy, I’ve done some energy projects with small residential and commercial. I know that it’s an initiative, and if it goes through, the rurals are concerned about rates going up so, I’d love to hear your input on that, and I’ll just be straightforward, I am a proponent for Question 3 only because it provides innovation for our state but at the same time if elected governor I understand that the rurals now are in a position where they may have higher rates and I’m willing to look and see how we could tackle that problem and avoid a lawsuit and those types of things.

“I’m wide open to that, but I didn’t want you guys to think I was hiding something, I am for innovation I think it’s the key for our state.”

One of the locals in the crowd, Mike Kneese, spoke up and said, “We have alot at stake with initiave 3. Our electric bills are a third less than anyone else’s.”

Fisher responded, “Well, here’s the thing from where I stand, NV Energy is a monopoly and I don’t believe in monopolies, I think it tears our system apart, and the second thing is, NV Energy is buying most of their energy as gas, and gas rates are expected to double in the next 20 years.

“I’ve been studying all the different energy, I have done solar myself. On the flip side solar has dropped in half. I think people want choice.”

Nathan Robertson asked Fisher, “Do you see this more of a monopoly than an energy issue?”

Fisher responded, “I see it as a monopoly by NV Energy.”

Fisher went on to talk about some other items he would look to address if elected governor. Utilizing public lands so there is not excessive wilderness area was a concern for him.

“When you can’t get in there with your ATVs, hunt, and that drives economy in the rurals,” he said. “That’s my biggest pet peeve, is having the federal government tell me that I cannot take a group of 15 people on a bike excursion on public lands in an organized professional business.

“Not only does that kill a business when I bring my tours in to Ely, or Elko we use the hotels, we eat in the restaurants, we stay here for like 4-5 days, invest in the community, when we take those things away because the government doesn’t work with us, communities lose.”

Fisher commented that $1.9 billion comes into the State of Nevada each year from the profit of hunting, boating, fishing, and bird watching.

Fisher stated he is second in the running on the Republican side for the governor seat, stating he has the endurance, the know how and the ability to get things done

Local resident and candidate for County Commissi0n Ian Bullis said, “Let’s assume you win the primary and move on, I’m particularly partial to this because my profession is marketing, the Republican party kind of sucks at it usually, and i’m hoping you got a really good plan to educate people that would otherwise vote Democrat.”

Fisher quickly chimed in, “One of my trade secrets that I’ll let you guys in on because you’re not down in Clark County, we have been pulling people from the Democrat party, who when we explain to them these are our principles, it so happens that we all want Aamerica to be great, go figure? We agree on 80 percent there are a few social issues we don’t like maybe Pro-life, those type of things but when we put those things on the side and we explain that to people. We have been converting liberals to conservatives for the primaries.”