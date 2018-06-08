Free fishing day scheduled

By







6 shares

The Ely Times

The weather is warming up, and that means it’s time to get outdoors and have some fun.

How about some fishing? Well this Saturday is your once chance during the year to get hooked for free! Anglers may fish in any public water in the state without a license. All limits and other regulations apply.

In addition to free fishing on all Nevada public waters, Nevada State Parks will have free admission for Discover Nevada State Parks Day.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold Free Fishing day events across the state to give people a place to easily catch fish and participate.

Cave Lake State Park will be holding a Kids Fishing Derby from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for kids 3 to 15. Prizes will be awarded for longest fish in four age groups and a random drawing for prizes at the end.

Visit www.ndow.org for additional information.