Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am a nurse practitioner working once a week at the Rural Community Health Clinic since February and am so impressed with the kindness of residents here. I recently learned of the death of a good man of your community, Jay Derbidge. He seems to have had a big impact on the area with his life and passing. I heard how funds were raised to serve him and his family. People came together to help in his home. Meals were cooked by friends and neighbors. Jay’s young son and his T-ball friends modeled how to have faith and joy, despite tragedy.

The funeral report brought tears to my eyes with the Firemen’s honor and neighborhood participation.

I hope each member of the Ely area can feel some of that love and unity. Service to each other and the community can only increase such feelings …and that sense of community can be a lifesaver in hard times. Thank you for your example.

Sincerely,

Merleen Grover APR,

CNMElko, NV

To the Editor:

What is happening in the city of Ely? Why are we planning a new road way of two lanes in downtown? Has anyone thought to look at some of the records as to why it was made the way it is today? I sat in front of Economy for almost two hours from 3 to 5 p.m. and guesss what, lots of cars, trucks and semi’s, but no bicycles, no kids. They are smart, they stay on the back streets. What about when they move a big piece of mine equipment on Aultman or a load of hay? If it is changed to two lanes, guess where people are going to drive. Yup, Campton. There are already a lot of people driving on Campton now because of the traffic on Aultman. Bicycle Lane? We all have our exercise habits so why don’t we go out on the McGill Highway where there is a lot of space and build a bicycle lane and a walking lane like some communes have, or maybe it would be good going down towards Cummings Lake.Why aren’t we interested in fixing up our cemetery? What a site it is,not finished on the front, a rock wall, nice sidewalk and a fence on a small portion in the back. Couldn’t we finish one project before we start another one? Why are we after another park when you have one just a block away, and Broadbent 7 blocks away? We have a park by the railroad station, there is a park by the hospital and one on the terrace, as well as Bianchi Park up Murry Canyon. How many parks do we need? Why spend money buying buildings to tear down for another park? Why not investigate the age and history? Maybe there is some money out there to save our old historic buildings.

Is someone trying to do something else with the community choir’s building? Sounded like it with the two different stories in the paper. Why not leave it up to the Community Choir? It’s been their project for years, maybe you could help them.Another project in the works is 11th St. East. Why change the name? It’s been 11th St. for years. Changing it to Railroad St. (this is questionable) just so people can find it? All they have to do is ask people.

That’s not all, doing an island down the middle of 11th St. East because there are supposedly so many accidents and more traffic? What accidents. Maybe a fender bender once in a coons age, just because someone forgot to check up and down the street or was distracted, but not very many. I think there are more on the back streets of town because of inattentive people.With the island it presents a problem with the semis that go up and down the street because it is easier to get into and out of businesses like Reed’s, Dougs, Foodtown, Flower Basket and Frito Lay. The islands on Great Basin have caused some problems. How many times have the signs been replaced due to being run over?

I agree we should clean up the streets, get them repaved, improve street lighting and encourage people to keep their buildings in good repair and lots clean, etc. It isn’t just these main streets that need our attention, it’s a lot more. What does a person see if they get lost and go on a back street to get back on the right way?

Another pet peeve is all the stop signs. I guess there were better drivers years ago because there weren’t stop signs on what is considered a thru street. What about parking on the street. People should provide parking on their own property for the amount of vehicles they have. You are always afraid of children darting out when you are driving up Murry or Mill in particular, and there are streets in East Ely and the terrace with way too many vehicles parked in the street for safety.

I don’t mind considering improvement ideas, but I much prefer spending limited funds on higher priorities like just cleaning up our street, putting curbs and gutters down some streets, getting some NEW sidewalks. Gee, wouldn’t that be great. Then everyone could get the right kind of exercise, walking around their own neighborhoods instead of needing to travel to a park.

It look like someone needs to get a job and quite causing problems with the way the city is, and the things other people are trying to do. It isn’t your town it isn’t my town it is our town and our railroad, out parks our cemetery our schools our streets not just a select few who decided to change every thing when there is so much that needs to be down for our safey.

Joy Anderson

To the Editor:

NOTE: This letter is being re-printed from two weeks ago. The end was cut off, and it’s important for our readers to understand why to vote No on Question 3.

Question 3 Would Be Bad for Rural Nevadans

By SENATOR PETE J. GOICOECHEA

Nevada State Senator, District 19

There’s been a lot of discussion across Nevada about Question 3, a Constitutional Amendment on our statewide ballot this November that would dismantle Nevada’s existing electricity system and replace it with a new, unknown system established by the legislature and the courts.

The reality is we don’t really know exactly what we are voting on with Question 3. The Amendment provides no details on how Nevada’s new electricity system would work, and the proponents have not offered any sort of plan of their own. Instead, the ballot measure would lock a risky and costly experiment into the state constitution and create an uncertain electric system that even the proponents admit would not guarantee the lower electric rates they’ve been promising.

What we do know is our existing energy providers would disappear if Question 3 were to pass. The rural electric co-ops that many of our communities participate in aren’t protected under Question 3. The state’s major providers would be forced to sell its power plants and cancel long-term energy agreements, many of which are for renewable energy projects built right here in Nevada.

Those costs would be in the billions and would be passed onto consumers in the form of higher bills. In fact, a recent independent investigation conducted by the Public Utilities Commission found that Question 3 would likely increase average residential electric bills for Nevadans for at least a decade. We have come a long way in the last 50 years, and if Question 3 were to pass it would be a major setback in the progress we have made, coupled with a whole lot of uncertainty. I personally don’t miss the days with the old Witte, or worse yet it not thumping out back. We must not forget the old times when we had small providers that gave consumers in rural areas low voltage in the afternoons and evenings, which meant we went without electricity for blocks of time.

Many of you recall we had energy choice over two decades ago and it failed. In the late 1990s, many states, including Nevada, tried to implement laws like Question 3. California’s attempt in the early 2000s led to skyrocketing rates and consumer complaints, rolling blackouts, the Enron scandal, and more than $40 billion in added costs for consumers and taxpayers.

Of the 24 states that originally attempted a scheme like Question 3, only 14 states still have deregulated electricity systems in place. In those states, average residential electricity rates are 30% higher than Nevada’s, and California’s overall electric rates are nearly double ours.

That’s why it’s been nearly 20 years since any state has taken the risk of implementing a system like that which Question 3 proposes. Given this history, Question 3 is especially risky for Nevada because it would be very difficult to repeal from our Constitution and take years to undo the damage it would cause.

As a Nevada native and public servant, I am deeply concerned that if Question 3 were to pass, the ramifications would be detrimental to the hard-working residents and small businesses in rural communities across the state. We do not need a constitutional mandate, the average ratepayer and majority of consumers will not benefit. Rather than implement a risky scheme that would dismantle our reliable electricity system and cost Nevadans billions, I’m urging my constituents to look into the facts and vote NO on Question 3.

TO THE EDITOR:

The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) is sending misdemeaner cases to Eureka County for citations issued in Ely. This is being done to subvert the White Pine County Justice of the Peace’s independence. By sending cases away the money that is paid by those convicted is moved from White Pine County. The courts are funded by defendants administrative fees upon conviction.

If the Justice Court does not convict according to NHP edicts the NHP are then blackmailing the judiciary by taking these cases with the money to another jurisdiction. Soon a judge will begin to “see things” in the proper light. Convictions will become more sure. Cases will begin to be written again to White Pine County. All is well in the NHP world.

Signed,

Don (soon to be cited) McKenzie