NRA releases grades and endorsements for Nevada June 12 Primary election

By







3 shares

Fairfax, Va.— On behalf of our six million members across the country, the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) is proud to endorse Adam Laxalt for governor, Michael Roberson for lieutenant governor, and Wes Duncan for attorney general in Nevada.

Based on their track record of proven support for the Second Amendment, Laxalt and Roberson have earned “A+” ratings from the NRA-PVF in the June 12, 2018 primary election. An “A+” rating is the highest possible rating and is reserved for elected officials with an excellent public record on critical NRA issues who have also made a vigorous effort to promote and defend the Second Amendment.

Former state Assemblyman Wes Duncan has earned an “A” rating from the NRA-PVF. An “A” rating is reserved for a pro-gun lawmaker who has supported the NRA’s position on issues of importance to gun owners.“During his years in public service, Adam Laxalt has unapologetically defended the Second Amendment,” said Chris W. Cox, NRA-PVF chairman. “At a time when Nevada gun owners and sportsmen were under attack like never before, Laxalt chose to publicly stand with us in opposition to those who decided to blame law-abiding gun owners for the acts of deranged criminals.”While serving as attorney general, Laxalt participated in numerous amicus briefs supporting the right to keep and bear arms as well as sportsmen-related issues.

NRA-PVF is also endorsing Sen. Michael Roberson for lieutenant governor. Roberson has been a strong advocate for the Second Amendment throughout his career in public service.“When out-of-state interests pumped millions of dollars into Nevada to pass gun control in both the legislature and on the ballot, Michael Roberson stood strong in opposition,” stated Cox. “We deeply appreciate Roberson’s defense of our members and our freedom.”

In 2015, Roberson was the primary sponsor for one of the most comprehensive pieces of pro-gun legislation signed into law in Nevada history. This legislation strengthened Nevada’s preemption statutes, ensuring consistency in firearm laws throughout the state. The law also abolished handgun registration in Clark County, improved the self-defense statutes, and increased recognition of out-of-state permits.

NRA-PVF is also endorsing Wes Duncan for attorney general.“During his years as a state assemblyman, Wes Duncan was been one of the strongest defenders of the Second Amendment,” stated Cox. “Wes has steadfastly opposed each and every gun control scheme to come before lawmakers.”Duncan has pledged to the voters of Nevada that he will continue to work to improve state laws to make it easier for law-abiding citizens to protect and defend themselves.

“The law-abiding gun owners of Nevada can count on Adam Laxalt, Michael Roberson, and Wes Duncan to stand up for our constitutional freedoms,” concluded Cox. “On behalf of the NRA’s six million members, I want to thank Adam, Michael and Wes for their steadfast support of the Second Amendment and urge all NRA members, gun owners and sportsmen in Nevada to vote Adam Laxalt for governor, Michael Roberson for lieutenant governor, and Wes Duncan for attorney general in the Republican primary election on June 12.”