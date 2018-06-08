Panagopoulos, Odgers and Fullmer receives Legion awards

By







4 shares

Madison H. Panagopoulos has been awarded the American Legion scholarship for 2017-2018, according to American Legion White Pine Post #3.

Catherine Odgers was also awarded the Thomas W. Miller award for knowledge of the Constitution.

Panagopoulos, age 18, is the daughter of Jessica Panagopoulos of Ely. She will receive a $500 award from the American Legion post.

This is the 15th year this scholarship has been awarded to a graduating senior at White Pine High School.

Catherine Odgers was given the Thomas W. Miller award. The award is named after a Nevadan who was one of the founding members of the American Legion in 1919 and is given for knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and current events.

The Thomas W. Miller award has been given by the American Legion for over 30 years to graduating White Pine High School seniors.

Lily Fullmer was given the Legion Citizenship Award by White Pine Post #3.

The Senior Citizenship Award has been given by the American Legion for over 30 years to White Pine High School seniors and is selected by the WPHS faculty.

Panagopoulos, Odgers and Fullmer graduated with the Class of 2018 at White Pine High School.