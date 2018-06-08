You are here: Home / Lifestyle / The Great Outdoors

The Great Outdoors

June 8, 2018 By Leave a Comment

The Ely Times would like to see how you enjoy the Great Outdoors. Send in your pictures showing how you have fun and adventure outdoors.

Carlee Hernandez sent us this picture of her having fun in the great outdoors on the Nevada Northern Railway with her sisters Eirika on the left, Hailey in the middle and Carlee Hernandez on the right.

Nancy Herms out enjoying  the Cave Lake twisted pines trail.88

