Young and Kingston Elks Students of the Year

Collin Taylor Young and Britney Tevila Kingston have been named Students of the Year for 2017-2018, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Young, age 18, is the son of Jennifer and Adam Young of Ely.

Kingston, age 18, is the daughter of William and Mele Kingston of Ely. Both Young and Kingston graduated with the Class of 2018 at White Pine High School.

The Student of the Year program is sponsored by the Ely Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to two outstanding students selected from the Students of the Month for 2017-2018.

Students of the Year are selected by the Youth Activities committee in the sponsoring lodge and are suitably honored at a school awards night. Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Year.

Young has been active in theater, performing in “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” and “Peter and the Starcatchers.”

He has played varsity basketball three years and been captain for two years. He has played varsity golf for four years and been captain for three years. He has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, member of the WPHS Choir six years and the Honor Choir as section leader four year.

Young was given the journalism award by the Nevada Association of School Boards and has placed second, fifth and sixth place at Nevada State golf tournaments, in addition to being named a division champion.

He was also named as Most Valuable Player in the Northern Division III golf league. His hobbies are golf, basketball, reading, singing, mowing lawns, ping pong and tennis.

Kingston has played varsity volleyball, basketball and softball four years and is a member of the WPHS Choir for six years with four years in the Honor Choir.

She is a member of the National Honor Society for two years and is a state champion in basketball. She is also active in peer leading and journalism and is a divisional champion in basketball and volleyball.

Her individual honors include: First team All-Conference and All-State in volleyball for two years; First team All-Conference in softball; Second team All-Conference in basketball; Honorable mention in volleyball, basketball and softball; and a journalism award by the Nevada Association of School Boards. Her hobbies are hunting, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with family.