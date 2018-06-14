Madeline Gleave

By







Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother Madeline Barney Gleave, age 91, passed away June 6th 2018 in Ely, NV. She was born September 16th 1926 in Utah. A daughter of Angus and Mae Barney. She married Vernile Gleave December 9, 1942 in Richfield, Utah. Vernile died May 7, 2008 in Ely, NV.

Madeline was a loving caring mother. She is survived by her children, Russell (Debra) Gleave of McGill, NV, Dianne (Paul) Terry of Mesquite, NV, Barbara (Richard) Garcia of Elko, NV, and Neil Gleave of McGill, NV; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sister Yuvonne (Bert) Bulkley; brother Blake (Dianne) Barney and numerous nieces and nephews. Madeline is preceded in death by her husband Vernile; son Clark Gleave; daughter-in-law Rosalie Gleave; brothers Verlyn Barney and Kerry Barney and sisters Wyonna Barney, Donnetta Miller and Marilyn Christensen.

Madeline enjoyed camping and being outdoors. She loved spending time with her children. Madeline’s wishes were for no services to be held. A private family memorial will be scheduled for a later date.