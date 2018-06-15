Beer n’ Bacon

By







On Saturday June 23, plan an ESCAPE to the White Pine Public Museum for the “BEER and BACON TAST’IN.

Enjoy 5 types of locally brewed beer and the WPHS Culinary Class will be working their food magic with bacon hors D’ oeuvres, featuring, jalapeño bacon poppers, bacon wrapped water chestnuts, bacon quiche, bacon and apples and more ….There will be a silent auction and beautiful art work by inmates from the Ely State Prison to be auctioned also.

Warden Filson will be our guest of honor with proceeds benefiting the repairs on the “Sunny Martin Cabin”. Don’t miss this “electrifying” event, come sit in “Old Sparkie”, eat, drink and we will also serve Non-Alcholic beverages.

For more information please contact the Museum @ 775-289-4710